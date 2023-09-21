Senate confirms army, marines chiefs as senator’s objection blocks other military nominations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed three top military leaders, filling the posts after monthslong delays and as a Republican senator is still holding up hundreds of other nominations and promotions for senior officers. Thursday afternoon, Gen. Randy George was confirmed as Army Chief of Staff and Gen. Eric Smith was confirmed as commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps. On Wednesday, the Senate confirmed Gen. CQ Brown as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, putting him in place to succeed Gen. Mark Milley when he retires at the end of the month. Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is holding up more than 300 additional military nominations.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

