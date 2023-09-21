Sophie Turner sues to force estranged husband Joe Jonas to turn over children’s passports

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Sophie Turner has sued her estranged pop star husband Joe Jonas to force him to turn over the passports of the couple’s two young daughters so she can take them to England. Turner was served with divorce papers this month after four years of marriage to Jonas. She says in her petition that the couple had planned to raise their daughters in her native England. The girls are 1 and 3 years old. Jonas has said in a statement that he is seeking shared parenting. He says he is OK with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK.

