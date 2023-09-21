Their husbands’ misdeeds leave Norway’s most powerful women facing the consequences

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — The political careers of two of Norway’s most powerful women are under threat after it was revealed that their husbands were trading in shares behind their backs. Anniken Huitfeldt, the current center-left foreign minister, and the former conservative prime minister, Erna Solberg are having to explain why they were making decisions in office that could potentially have enriched their spouses. The cases of the two women on opposite sides of the political divide are separate but their defense is more or less the same: they say they didn’t know what their husbands were up to. Their political rivals are calling on both women to resign.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.