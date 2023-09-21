Vivek Ramaswamy accuses Trump of making a ‘false promise’ in not repealing Obamacare

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has taken a dig at former President Donald Trump. The 38-year-old businessman says Trump made a false promise when he said he would repeal and replace a health care law signed by his predecessor, President Barack Obama. Ramaswamy has been a fierce defender of Trump and has been pressed to answer questions about the leading GOP contender’s legal cases regarding Jan. 6 and the classified documents. For the most part, he has continued to back the former Republican president. Ramaswamy was in a Columbus, Ohio, suburb to announce his plans for the U.S. to end its dependence on China.

