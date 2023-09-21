VP Harris announces start of process to remove medical debt from people’s credit scores
By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration is beginning the process to remove medical bills from people’s credit scores. Harris says the action would improve the credit scores of millions of U.S. adults, making it easier for them to obtain an auto loan or a home mortgage. Roughly one in five people report having medical debt. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says including the debt in credit scores is problematic because “mistakes and inaccuracies in medical billing are common.” Harris says, “Access to health care should be a right and not a privilege.”