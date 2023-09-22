Skip to Content
GOP candidate challenging election loss in race to lead Texas’ most populous county drops lawsuit

By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The highest profile Republican candidate who had sued seeking to overturn election results in the nation’s third-most populous county, a Democratic stronghold in deeply red Texas, has dropped her lawsuit. Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who lost her bid to become Harris County judge, the county’s top elected official, announced Thursday she was ending her lawsuit. Mealer was one of 21 GOP candidates who had filed lawsuits challenging their losses in November’s election in Harris County, where Houston is located. A ruling is pending in the first trial related to the lawsuits _ in which a candidate blamed her defeat on ballot shortages and allegations that illegal votes were cast.

