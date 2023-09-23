Ukraine targets a key Crimean city a day after striking Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says Ukraine has launched another missile attack on Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, a day after an attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet left a serviceman missing and the main building smoldering. The regional governor says Sevastopol was put on air raid alert for about an hour early Saturday after debris from intercepted missiles fell near a pier. Ferry traffic in the area was also halted and later resumed. Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, has been a frequent target for Ukrainian forces. Ukraine’s intelligence chief told Voice of America on Saturday that at least nine people were killed and 16 injured as a result of Kyiv’s attack on the Black Sea Fleet on Friday.

