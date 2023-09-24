All students injured in New York bus crash are expected to recover, superintendent says

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The school superintendent in Farmingdale, New York, says all the high school students who were injured in a bus crash on the way to a band camp are expected to recover. Superintendent Paul Defendini gave the update in a statement Saturday, according to Newsday. The bus was carrying 40 students from Farmingdale High School on Long Island and four adults when it veered off Interstate 84 and rolled over Thursday in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of New York City. Two adults died and other passengers were seriously injured. It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday how many passengers remained hospitalized.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.