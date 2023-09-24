1 Kosovo police officer killed and 1 wounded in an attack in the north, raising tensions with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister says one police officer has been killed and another wounded in an attack he blames on support from neighboring Serbia. The attack raises tensions between the two former war foes at a delicate moment in their European Union-facilitated dialogue to normalize ties. Kurti is blaming the shooting on what he called “organized crime”, saying the attack was politically, financially and logistically supported from Belgrade. The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday morning local time. Kurti says gunfire against the police is continuing. Serbia has refused to recognize the 2008 declaration of independence by Kosovo, its former province.

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.