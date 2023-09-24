Pakistan recalls an injectable medicine causing eye infection, sight loss and orders a probe

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s health minister says an injectable medicine that was causing a severe eye infection and sight loss in diabetic patients in the province of Punjab has been recalled and an investigation ordered while police are looking for the suppliers. Federal Health Minister Nadeem Jan said Sunday that a case has been lodged against the two absconding suppliers of locally manufactured injection Avastin. The Punjab government has formed a five-member committee of experts to look into the matter and report in three days. Punjab provincial Health Minister Jamal Nasir said diabetic patients in Lahore, Kasur and other districts were administered Avastin injections to address retinal damage. The injections led to severe infections, ultimately resulting in the sight loss of a dozen patients.

