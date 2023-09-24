Russian airstrikes kill 2 and wound 3 in southern Ukraine as war enters 20th month

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The governor of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region says Russian airstrikes have killed two people and wounded three others. According to Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian forces struck the city of Beryslav and the village of Lvove on Sunday, when Russia’s war in Ukraine entered its 20th month. Prokudin didn’t specify the type of weapons used in the attack. The communities hit are located in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson region, where the Dnieper River has marked a battle line since Russian troops withdrew across it in November 2022. Their retreat boosted the invaded country’s morale, but the Russians regrouped on the river’s eastern bank and regularly shell cities and villages on the other side.

