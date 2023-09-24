Some UK police put down guns after an officer is charged with murder in the shooting of a Black man

LONDON (AP) — London’s police force says some officers are refusing to conduct armed patrols after a colleague was charged with murder in the shooting of an unarmed Black man. A Metropolitan Police marksman was charged Wednesday over the September 2022 death of 24-year-old Chris Kaba. Only about one in 10 of London’s police officers carry firearms. The Metropolitan Police force said Sunday that the ones that do were concerned the murder charge “signals a shift in the way the decisions they make in the most challenging circumstances will be judged.” The BBC reports more than 100 officers turned in their firearms permits and neighboring police forces were called in to help patrol London on Saturday night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.