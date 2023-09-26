A Dominican immigration agent is accused of raping a Haitian woman who was detained at an airport

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have arrested an immigration agent after he was accused of raping a Haitian woman in a detention cell at the country’s main international airport in the presence of her 4-year-old son. Prosecutor Milciades Guzmán says that he has requested that the unidentified agent detained over the weekend continue to be held in jail as the investigation continues. Officials say the woman was en route to Nicaragua but was detained in the Dominican Republic for allegedly presenting false documents. Officials said the alleged incident occurred early Saturday at a detention cell at Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo.

