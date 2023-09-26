As many as a dozen bodies found scattered around northern Mexico industrial hub of Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As many as a dozen bodies have been found scattered around the northern Mexico industrial hub of Monterrey and its suburbs. Prosecutors in the state of Nuevo Leon did not give a final tally of the number of dead because some of the bodies had been found in pieces or were dumped in plastic bags. But prosecutors confirmed at least seven bodies had been found, as well as five bags of bodies of body parts. The grisly discovery came the day after drug cartel banners had been left around the city. It contrasted with Monterrey’s recent success after it was chosen as the site of a new Tesla car plant.

