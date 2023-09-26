Belarus’ top diplomat says he can’t imagine his nation entering the war in Ukraine alongside Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The foreign minister of Belarus says he can’t envision a situation where his country would enter the war in Ukraine alongside Russian forces. Belarus has a strategic partnership with Russia. Sergei Aleinik said in an interview with The Associated Press that he also can’t imagine a situation where Russia would order his country to use the tactical nuclear weapons it recently deployed in Belarus. He said the missiles are instruments of defense. But he added that if Belarus was invaded, he would do anything to defend the country’s sovereignty. Aleinik spoke on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual meeting of the world’s leaders.

