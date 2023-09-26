Capitol rioter who trained for a ‘firefight’ with paintball gets over four years in prison

A California man whom prosecutors say was fixated on arresting Democratic leaders and training for combat with paintball fights after the 2020 presidential election has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Tuesday sentenced 29-year-old Edward Badalian to four years and three months of incarceration. Prosecutors say Badalian planned for weeks before he and a friend traveled from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., and joined a mob in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

