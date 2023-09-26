Cuba’s ambassador to the US says Molotov cocktails thrown at Cuban embassy were a ‘terrorist attack’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cuba’s ambassador to the United States says an incident in which at least one incendiary device was thrown into the Cuban embassy compound was a “terrorist attack.” The Cuban embassy’s chief of mission, Lianys Torres Rivera, told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that the Sunday night incident was part of a pattern of attacks directed at Cuban overseas missions. She could not comment on the motivation of the attacker, who remains at large, but says “the origin, the roots” were part of a “policy of aggression and hatred against Cuba.” The incident remains under investigation by the Washington D.C. police, the Secret Service and the State Department.

