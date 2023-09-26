Herschel Walker’s wife is selling the Atlanta house listed as Republican’s residence in Senate run

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker’s wife is seeking to sell the Atlanta house that the football great listed as his residence when he ran for U.S. Senate last year as a Republican. A real estate listing shows the home was put up for sale in August with an asking price of $1.45 million. Julie Blanchard, whom Walker married in 2021, has owned the house for more than 20 years. Democrat Raphael Warnock beat Walker in a December 2022 runoff, ensuring Democrats a Senate majority. Walker had faced questions about whether he was living in Georgia, in part because he maintained a homestead exemption on a house he owns in Texas.

