6 young climate activists take European governments to court over climate change

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Six Portuguese young adults and children between 11 and 24 years of age were at the European Court of Human Rights Wednesday, accusing 32 European governments of violating their human rights for what they say is a failure to adequately address climate change. The case could compel governments to significantly slash emissions and build cleaner infrastructure. The court’s rulings are legally binding on member countries, and failure to comply makes authorities liable for hefty fines decided by the court. A decision in the case is not expected for several months. At the hearing, legal teams for the 32 nations questioned the admissibility of the case as well as the claim that the plaintiffs are victims of climate change harm.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.