New Mexico trial begins over allegations that Democrats tried to dilute votes with redistricting map

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Accusations that New Mexico’s Democratic-led Legislature unfairly diluted the vote of a politically conservative oil-producing region with its redistricting map have gone to trial. Republican Party attorneys said Wednesday they’ll present evidence of egregious gerrymandering. Democratic legislators say that new congressional boundaries were vetted appropriately. The trial’s outcome is likely to have a big influence on which party represents a congressional swing district along the U.S. border with Mexico. Control of the district has flipped back and forth three times in three elections. Redistricting challenges are playing out in several states as Republicans campaign to hold onto their slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.

