Judge refuses to immediately block grant program for Black women entrepreneurs

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta is allowing a venture capital firm to continue offering a grant program only to Black women entrepreneurs. Senior U.S. Judge Thomas Thrash on Tuesday denied a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the grants by the Atlanta-based Fearless Fund. The judge said a lawsuit arguing the fund illegally excluded other races was not likely to succeed. The injunction was sought by a nonprofit founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum. Blum said he plans to appeal. The Fearless Fund is a tiny player in the venture capital market, but the ruling was a significant victory for the firm that has become symbolic of the fight over corporate diversity policies.

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and CURLAN CAMPBELL Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.