Las Vegas hospitality workers overwhelmingly permit union to call strike against hotels, casinos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tens of thousands of hospitality workers in Las Vegas have voted to authorize a strike that could disrupt dozens of hotels and casinos. The Culinary Workers Union, which represents 60,000 workers, says 95% of members who voted Tuesday approved the authorization. The union is still holding bargaining talks with casinos and hasn’t set a strike deadline. But union officials now have the power to call the first walkout in more than three decades. Contract negotiations have been underway this year over issues such as pay, benefits and working conditions.

