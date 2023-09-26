Man jailed while awaiting trial for fatal Apple store crash because monitoring bracelet not charged

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A judge has revoked bail for a man who has been on home confinement while awaiting trial for driving his SUV into a Massachusetts Apple store, killing one and injuring 22 others. Officials say Tuesday that Bradley Rein, of Hingham, has been ordered to jail for 60 days after police went to his home several times over the weekend because his GPS monitoring bracelet was not working. The 54-year-old Rein has been accused of failing to charge the monitoring device. His lawyer declined comment. The Apple store crash happened in November 2022.

