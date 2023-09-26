New Jersey Supreme Court to rule on pandemic-related insurance exclusions

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court is expected to consider whether an Atlantic City casino can get payouts from business interruption insurance for losses during the COVID-19 outbreak. The expected decision could provide guidance for policy holders across the country regarding the scope of coverage for pandemic losses. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case brought by the owners of the Ocean Casino Resort, which had $50 million in business interruption insurance before the 2020 virus outbreak. Three insurers largely refused to pay, saying the casino didn’t suffer direct physical loss or damage because of the virus. Similar pandemic-related business loss cases are playing out around the country.

