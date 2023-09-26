Tanker crew member falls overboard, prompting frantic search, trip to shore for medical care
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say the crew of a commercial fishing boat recovered a man who fell overboard from a tanker and began CPR while rushing him to shore. Officials said the crew of America hauled the man from the water Tuesday morning. Boston Fire paramedics and Coast Guard personnel came aboard to assist as the fishing boat took him ashore, where an ambulance was waiting. The man’s condition is not known. The Coast Guard says a mayday from the tanker MTM Dublin went out shortly after 4:30 a.m. The rescue happened in rough conditions off Boston.