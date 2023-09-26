Skip to Content
AP National News

Race to replace Sen. Mitt Romney heats up as Republican Utah House speaker gets ready to enter

By
Published 9:13 PM

By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press

Republican Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson is poised to formally announce that he’s running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Mitt Romney. Wilson says he’ll make a “special announcement” at a Wednesday night event. Wilson is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and had already launched an exploratory committee before Romney’s recent announcement that he won’t seek a second term. Wilson would be the first major Republican candidate to enter what’s expected to be a crowded field. Wilson was first elected to Utah’s House in 2010 and says he’ll resign from the Legislature in November.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content