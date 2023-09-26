Trump rivals try to make headway and other things to watch during the GOP presidential debate
By STEVE PEOPLES
AP National Political Writer
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A growing sense of urgency looms over the Republican Party’s second presidential primary debate as seven candidates seek momentum on a stage that will not feature the race’s frontrunner. Former President Donald Trump’s second consecutive absence gives those who do show up more airtime to make their case. There will be no shortage of issues discussed as autoworkers strike in Detroit, Congress speeds toward a government shutdown, and the GOP navigates abortion politics. Seven candidates met the necessary polling and fundraising thresholds to qualify: conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.