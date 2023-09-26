UEFA moves toward partially reintegrating Russian teams and match officials into European soccer

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has made two moves toward partially reintegrating Russia into European soccer despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. The European soccer governing body will try to reintroduce Russian under-17 teams into its competitions this season. That’s an easing of a blanket ban on Russian national and club teams from international play imposed within days of the Russian invasion starting in February 2022. UEFA says “children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults.” UEFA’s decision was announced during a Women’s Nations League game in Armenia that was the first European game handled by Russian match officials during the war. But UEFA also said “the suspension of all other teams of Russia” will remain in force until the end of the “illegal war.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.