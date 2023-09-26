US sanctions 9 tied to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel and leader of Colombia’s Clan del Golfo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned nine affiliates of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, as well as the current leader of Colombia’s powerful Clan del Golfo criminal enterprise. The Office of Foreign Assets Control designated all 10 for their roles in drug trafficking, meaning any of their assets in the United States will be blocked and U.S. citizens are generally prohibited from dealing with any of their assets. The nine affiliates of the Sinaloa cartel follow a U.S. indictment unsealed in April that targeted a branch of the Sinaloa cartel run by the sons of former leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

