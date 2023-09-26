How to watch the second Republican debate tonight

The second Republican presidential debate is drawing near with a smaller on-stage lineup than last month’s event. The two-hour debate starts at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. Former President Donald Trump is again skipping the event, but seven other candidates will be there: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson failed to make the cut. The debate will air on Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Univision, and streaming and digital platforms.

