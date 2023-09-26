WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike named to President Biden’s council on African diplomacy

WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike has been named to the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States. The White House announced the appointment on Tuesday. The council, which was first announced by Vice President Kamala Harris at the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, will be chaired by Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Other council members, who will serve until 2025, include Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis. Ogwumike is the youngest female on the council.

