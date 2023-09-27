3 dead after sports car crashes in Indianapolis, minutes after police end pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say three people died when a sports car chased by police in Indianapolis collided with another vehicle shortly after officers called off their pursuit. An Indiana state trooper began the pursuit Tuesday night when the driver of a Dodge Challenger fled attempts to pull it over for reckless driving. The pursuit lasted about 12 minutes before police ended it, only to learn minutes later about a serious crash. The crash killed a 14-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man, both passengers in the sports car, and a 21-year-old woman in the other car. Police say the 19-year-old driver of the sports car was arrested.