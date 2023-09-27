6 Palestinian citizens of Israel are killed in crime-related shootings in the country’s north

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say that six people have been killed in shootings in northern Israel, including five in a single mass shooting. Wednesday’s victims were the latest to die from a recent surge of gun violence within the country’s Arab communities. Israeli police said that three men and two women were shot and killed at a house in the northern Bedouin town of Basmat Tab’un. Another man was killed in the nearby city of Haifa earlier Wednesday. Israel’s Arab communities long have suffered from poverty, discrimination, crime and neglect by the government. Violence has intensified since Israel’s far-right government came to power, with nearly 190 people killed so far this year.

