‘Every parent’s nightmare’: 15-year-old girl stabbed to death near London; teenage male arrested
LONDON (AP) — British police say that a 15-year-old girl has been stabbed to death while on her way to school and a 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with her death. The Metropolitan Police said that officers were at the scene at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday around two minutes after receiving reports that the girl was stabbed in Croydon. The busy residential and business district is just south of London. Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said that a 17-year-old male suspect who may have known the victim was arrested not far from the scene of the crime around 75 minutes after the stabbing. Brittain said police are not searching for anyone else in connection with the killing.