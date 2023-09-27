A Turkish film festival has been threatened by accusations of censorship

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s oldest film festival has been thrown into turmoil after jury members resigned and filmmakers withdrew their work over accusations of censorship. The producers and directors of 27 entries at the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival on Wednesday announced they were pulling out. The move came days after 20 members of the jury quit over the removal of a documentary. “Kanun Hukmu” or “The Decree” focuses on a teacher and doctor dismissed from their jobs under a state of emergency imposed in Turkey following an attempted coup in 2016. Festival director Ahmet Boyacioglu said the film had been removed because of legal proceedings against one of the people featured. But the film’s director Nejla Demirci said that was an “excuse” and “outright censorship.”

