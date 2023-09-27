California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law to protect doctors who mail abortion pills to other states
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law protecting doctors and pharmacists who mail abortion pills to patients in other states. The law signed Wednesday seeks to prevent other states from prosecuting or fining doctors and pharmacists in California who provide legally protected health care. That includes abortions and medication that affirms a person’s gender identity. The law only protects doctors and pharmacists who reside in California. They would not be protected if they leave California to care for a patient in another state. The California Catholic Conference opposed the law, saying it sets a dangerous precedent by denying the legitimate interests of other states.