Chinese immigrant workers sue over forced labor at illegal marijuana operation on Navajo land

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A group of Chinese immigrant workers is suing over forced labor and human trafficking claims that stem from an illegal marijuana growing operation in northwestern New Mexico. The complaint filed Wednesday in state court names Navajo businessman Dineh Benally and Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Irving Lin as defendants, among others. The complaint states the workers were lured to New Mexico under false pretenses and forced to work 14 hours a day trimming marijuana at a motel. They claim they were prohibited from leaving and were never paid. Authorities ended up destroying a quarter-million plants at nearly two dozen farms in the Shiprock area, and the tribe sued Benally.

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and RIO YAMAT Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.