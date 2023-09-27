Skip to Content
AP National News

Florida school district orders removal of all books with gay characters before slightly backing off

By
Published 1:14 PM

By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school district has ordered the removal of almost all books with gay characters from classrooms and libraries. Charlotte County’s superintendent and board lawyer told librarians at a meeting over the summer that a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis requires the removal of any book that mentions LGBTQ+ issues, even those where a minor character is gay and is not explicit. The bill is officially called the “Florida Parental Rights in Education Act,” but critics have dubbed it “Don’t Say Gay.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content