Germany increases border patrols along migrant ‘smuggling routes’ to Poland and Czech Republic

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will increase its police patrols along “smuggling routes” on the border with Poland the Czech Republic in an effort to prevent more migrants from entering the country. The German interior minister said Wednesday that the new measures would begin immediately but she did not offer any details on how many more border police officers would be deployed. Nancy Faeser said the new border controls would take place in close cooperation with Poland and the Czech Republic, and will be implemented in addition to the patrolling by mobile police units who have already been checking cars crossing the border or people trying to enter Germany by foot.

