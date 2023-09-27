Massachusetts man indicted on charges of trying to open jet’s door, attacking crew on United flight

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a flight attendant earlier this year with a broken metal spoon and attempting to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight. Federal prosecutors say Francisco Severo Torres, of Leominster, was indicted Wednesday on one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon. The incident occurred March 5 on United Airlines Flight 2609 from Los Angeles to Boston. In his last court appearance in July, a federal judge ruled that Torres was currently not competent to stand trial.

