Moose on the loose in Stockholm subway creates havoc and is shot dead
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A moose which was found wandering down the tracks of the Stockholm subway and causing havoc was shot dead by a wildlife ranger on Wednesday after the service on the southern part of a busy line had to be suspended. The moose somehow managed to enter the enclosure that surrounds the track on a part of the subway network where the stations are above ground. As many as seven stations had to close, disrupting the service. After failed efforts to catch it, the moose was shot and killed at about 3 p.m. after which the traffic slowly resumed.