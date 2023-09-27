Police charge man in deadly Georgia wreck, saying drivers were racing at more than 100 mph

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed five teens. Police say he and another driver were racing at speeds above 100 mph in the predawn crash on Sept. 14. Gwinnett County police say Emanuel Rene Esfahani, a 20-year-old Lawrenceville man, turned himself in Tuesday. He’s currently jailed with no bail set. Investigators say Esfahani was racing a pickup truck driven by 18-year Hung Nguyen when Esfahani swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle. Investigators say Esfahani hit the pickup, sending it rolling over a barrier and falling 37 feet onto an adjoining exit ramp. Nguyen and four passengers died, while a fifth survived.

