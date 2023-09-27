Remains found of Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say investigators have found the remains of a Colorado mom who went for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020 and never returned. Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found the remains of 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew on Friday near a small town in southern Colorado. Authorities said her remains were positively identified Wednesday. Morphew’s husband, Barry Morphew, was previously charged with murder and other crimes in connection with her disappearance. But prosecutors dropped those charges last year as he was about to go on trial. He subsequently filed a $15 million lawsuit against prosecutors and investigators, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.