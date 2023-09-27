University of Nevada basketball could have a new home in 3 years under a major casino expansion plan

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The University of Nevada’s basketball team could have a new off-campus home by 2026 under an ambitious 10-year expansion plan that Reno’s largest hotel-casino has in the works. Officials for the Grand Sierra Resort said Wednesday that the estimated $1 billion private capital investment would be the biggest in the city’s history. The resort’s owner and Nevada President Brian Sandoval say they’re exploring a partnership that could bring the basketball team to the new 10,000-seat arena by the fall of 2026. The expansion also includes a new 800-room hotel tower and 300 affordable riverfront residential units to help address workforce housing shortages.

