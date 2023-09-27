Ronald Reagan famously spoke of the ‘ash heap of history.’ So do several GOP candidates today

Ronald Reagan gave many notable speeches as president and he was known for his turn of a phrase. Think of his 1982 speech to Britain’s Parliament, when he said “the march of freedom and democracy” was leaving “Marxism-Leninism on the ash heap of history.” Today, if you’re paying close attention to the 2024 Republican presidential candidates, the phrase “ash heap of history” may sound familiar. It’s been used by Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence in various campaign speeches. Expect to hear more homages to the “Great Communicator,” as Reagan was called, during the Republican presidential debate Wednesday night at Reagan’s presidential library in California.

