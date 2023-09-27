Sanaz Toossi, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, makes the leap to star in her own play, ‘English’
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Theatergoers seeing the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “English” at the Barrington Stage Company will have a treat this fall: It stars the playwright. Sanaz Toossi steps into the role of one of four Iranian students preparing for an English language exam in a storefront school near Tehran. Toossi, an Iranian American from Orange County, California, graduated with a master’s from New York University. She was a theater kid growing up and featured in a regional production of “A Christmas Carol” playing Martha Cratchit. The production of “English” in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, runs from Sept. 27–Oct. 15.