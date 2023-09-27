The Czech government has approved a defense ministry plan to acquire two dozen US F-35 fighter jets

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has approved a Defense Ministry plan to acquire two dozen U.S. F-35 fighter jets in a deal worth around 150 billion Czech koruna ($6.5 billion). It’s the biggest purchase for the Czech military. Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday that the first of the 24 fighter jets should be delivered in 2031 with the rest by 2035. The American aircraft will replace the 14 JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden that are currently used by the Czech army. The Czechs will pay almost $5 billion to the U.S. for the aircraft, training of pilots, ammunition and other costs.

