There’s a new police superintendent in Chicago. The city council chose the ex-counterterrorism head

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s City Council has unanimously confirmed Larry Snelling as the city’s police superintendent, elevating the department’s counterterrorism chief. After the council approved Snelling 48-0 Wednesday, the city clerk administered the oath and the interim superintendent pinned the star on his chest. Mayor Brandon Johnson says “Snelling is a proven leader who has the experience and the respect of his peers to help ensure the safety and well-being of all city residents.” Snelling says in a statement it’s “a tremendous honor to answer the call to serve my hometown and the people of Chicago as superintendent.”

