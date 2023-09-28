A car bombing struck a meat market in central Somalia. Six people died, officials say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Local officials say that a car bombing hit a meat market in central Somalia, killing six people and wounding 14. Thursday’s bombing was the third attack of the day in the volatile East African country. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Buloburde in Hiran region or the two earlier attacks in the southern city of Dhusamareb where no casualties were reported. Somalia faced frequent attacks by the country’s al-Qaida affiliate, the militant group al-Shabab. Three Somali soldiers who had tried to intercept a suspicious car were among those killed in the market attack.

