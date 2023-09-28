Dutch police say 3 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Netherlands say a lone gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, killing three people, including a 14-year-old girl. The shooting sent patients and medics fleeing the Erasmus Medical Center in downtown Rotterdam, including some who were wheeled out of the building in beds. Police Chief Fred Westerbeke says the shooter was a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam. He was arrested at the hospital carrying a firearm. The suspect’s identity has not been released, and the motive for the shootings remains under investigation.

